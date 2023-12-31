Watch Now
Feeling brave? Join thousands in Cayucos at the 44th Annual Carlin Soulé Memorial Polar Bear Dip

Start the New Year with a dip into the Pacific Ocean
Cayucos Chamber of Commerce
Posted at 3:37 PM, Dec 31, 2023
If you are feeling brave, join thousands of community members as they flock to Cayucos Beach to start the new year with a dip into the Pacific Ocean.

This will take place at noon on Monday at the Cayucos Pier.

This is a Cayucos Chamber of Commerce family-friendly event, in partnership with multiple county agencies.

Commemorative t-shirts (designed by local Cayucos elementary school students) and participant certificates are available. Proceeds of shirt sales cover event costs and local Cayucos Chamber flagship events.

