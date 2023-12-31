Feeling brave? Join thousands in Cayucos at the 44th Annual Carlin Soulé Memorial Polar Bear Dip

If you are feeling brave, join thousands of community members as they flock to Cayucos Beach to start the new year with a dip into the Pacific Ocean.

This will take place at noon on Monday at the Cayucos Pier.

This is a Cayucos Chamber of Commerce family-friendly event, in partnership with multiple county agencies.

Commemorative t-shirts (designed by local Cayucos elementary school students) and participant certificates are available. Proceeds of shirt sales cover event costs and local Cayucos Chamber flagship events.