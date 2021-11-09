Fees waived on senior dogs at Woods Humane Society

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month and to bring awareness, Woods Humane Society is waiving its fees for senior pet adoptions.

The special deal applies to dogs and cats over the age of seven.

Woods houses more than 100 animals, and they've seen many pets come into their care from other counties during the pandemic.

Workers at Woods Humane Society hope the fee waiver encourages people to consider adopting an older pet as many times they are much easier to care for than younger animals.

"A senior pet owner just needs to really give some love and care in their senior years," said Robin Coleman, Woods Humane Society Community Engagement Manager. "Senior animals are really the easiest thing that you can add into your life. They're usually pretty well acclimated into life by that point, they're just looking for some food or some pets and some love and maybe a place to sunbathe."

Woods has locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.

The shelter is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Pets can be found online and potential pet owners can do a meet and greet with the pets outside the shelter.