Felon found with guns, knives, drugs in Atascadero, police say

Police say a man is facing numerous charges after being found with drugs and weapons in Atascadero this week.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, an Atascadero police officer reportedly noticed someone looking into a parked vehicle located in a motel parking lot on the 9400 block of El Camino Real.

Police say the officer contacted the man and “noticed he was acting suspicious and appeared to be concealing something in his waistband.”

Once detained, police say the man, who they identified as Manuel Roy Catron, Jr., was found with a fixed blade knife hidden under his shirt and a .40 caliber pistol in his waistband.

Due to those items being concealed, police say they placed the 27-year-old Atascadero resident under arrest and another search reportedly turned up three more fixed blade knives, a switchblade, baggie of suspected methamphetamine, another of suspected heroin and a third containing pills police say Catron identified as Xanax.

Police say they also found a rifle, stun gun, drug paraphernalia and additional pills in Catron’s car.

Jail logs show he remained in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail Thursday afternoon with bail set at $50,000.

Some of the charges listed on the booking log identify the suspect as a convicted felon.

