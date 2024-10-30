Felony charges recommended in case involving 40 dead cats in Paso Robles

The case against a woman accused of having 40 dead catsin a Paso Robles housing unit is now being reviewed by the district attorney’s office.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dows confirms his office received the report from County Animal Services on Tuesday, requesting two felony charges be filed related to animal cruelty.

A unit at The Presidio apartment complex remains red-tagged after Animal Services uncovered the cats' remains in August. Six live cats were reportedly found inside.

40 dead cats discovered inside Paso Robles apartment

A post-seizure notification from Animal Services lists Laurie Bryant as the animal owner or keeper.

KSBY News reporter Lindsie Hiatt reached out to Bryant on Monday but did not receive a response. Hiatt also reached out to the owner of the property, who told us Bryant is her daughter but she declined to state anything on the record.

Tenant Mary Lumsden told Hiatt she got her cat from Bryant, adding that Bryant moved out of Unit 4 last year.

Dow says a deputy district attorney from his office has been assigned the case for review and possibly further investigation.

“We will carefully consider the evidence and investigative reports before making a filing decision,” Dow said, adding that a filing determination may take a while. He adds that his office takes “every referral very seriously and this case will be no exception.”

Yesterday, Animal Services submitted our investigation into this matter to the District Attorney’s office. Two felony charges for violation of California Penal Code section 597 – Crimes against animals – were requested. The subject of the investigation is not being identified at this time as those charges have not yet been filed.

Animal Services Director Eric Anderson is not confirming who the subject of their investigation is since charges have not been filed.

Dow also did not disclose a name related to the review of charges.