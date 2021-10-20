Fentanyl exposure incident impacts officers at Santa Barbara County Jail

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies report that an incident involving fentanyl took place at the main jail Wednesday.

According to officials with the sheriff's office, the exposure happened at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail at around 1:06 p.m. outside of the facility, within the gated area.

Deputies say custody staff reported a fentanyl exposure incident involving an individual being booked into the jail, the officer who made the arrest, and six custody deputies.

None of those exposed are symptomatic but are being transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to the sheriff's office.

CAL FIRE and AMR assisted with the incident.