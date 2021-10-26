Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fentanyl, heroin, meth, other drugs found during traffic stop, sheriff reports

items.[0].image.alt
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
21-123 Fentanyl heroin methamphetamine.JPG
Posted at 5:34 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 20:34:33-04

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a traffic stop led to the arrests of two men carrying multiple drugs.

On Friday, Oct. 22, at about 5:25 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle that had been reported driving erratically southbound on Highway 101 through Carpinteria.

Sheriff's officials say a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 9.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1.3 grams of heroin, 288 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of cocaine, one M30 fentanyl pill, an open container of cannabis, an open container of alcohol, a used pipe with residue, baggies, and a scale.

Abel Gaytan, 54, of Castaic was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sales, and transportation of narcotics for sales.

Edgar Nunez, 30, of Newhall was arrested on suspicion of possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sales, and transportation of narcotics for sales.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png