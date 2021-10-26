Fentanyl, heroin, meth, other drugs found during traffic stop, sheriff reports

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a traffic stop led to the arrests of two men carrying multiple drugs.

On Friday, Oct. 22, at about 5:25 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle that had been reported driving erratically southbound on Highway 101 through Carpinteria.

Sheriff's officials say a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of approximately 9.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1.3 grams of heroin, 288 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of cocaine, one M30 fentanyl pill, an open container of cannabis, an open container of alcohol, a used pipe with residue, baggies, and a scale.

Abel Gaytan, 54, of Castaic was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sales, and transportation of narcotics for sales.

Edgar Nunez, 30, of Newhall was arrested on suspicion of possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sales, and transportation of narcotics for sales.