Festival Mozaic celebrates 50 years of Central Coast concerts

Festival Mozaic is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The festival was called off last year due to the pandemic, but returns this week for eight days and nights of live music.

The non-profit Mozart Festival Association has organized the festival since may 1970.

Genres including Latin, romantic, and modern tango will be featured.

The festival kicked off Saturday night in Shandon and continued Sunday with live music at See Canyon Fruit Ranch.

"One of the things that makes this festival very unique is that we don't necessarily have a home base. We perform from Cambria to Nipomo, from Paso Robles out to Morro Bay, and obviously here in San Luis Obispo, but what we do encapulate is all of the beautiful venues we have in the county," said Lloyd Tanner, the Executive Director of Festival Mozaic.

There will be 35 concerts in total through July 31st, 10 of which are free.

Click here for concert information and tickets.