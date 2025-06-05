Festivals, fundraisers and a towns 150th anniversary going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, June 5th, through Sunday, June 8th, plus a few extra!

Hunger Awareness Day Open House

Friday, June 6th 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. SLO Food Bank San Luis Obispo

Friday is Hunger Awareness Day, and the SLO Food Bank is opening its doors for an evening to raise awareness for the critical issue of hunger in our communities. The SLO Food Bank warehouse off of Kendall Ave will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., offering guided tours, presentations from the food bank team, a breakfast bag build-off, refreshments, and more!

Full details can be found here!

First Fridays SLOMA

Friday June 6th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., San Luis Obispo Museum of Art

Visit the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art Friday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for music, wine tastings, and exhibitions at artist spaces across San Luis Obispo Friday night. This event is part of a year-long series that will bring fun each month on the first Friday!

Full details can be found here!

Trailapalooza 2025

Saturday, June 7th 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Newlove Picnic Grounds, Solomon Hills, Orcutt

Get ready for a day of outdoor fun, live music, tasty food, and adventure for the whole family! Saturday, head to the Newlove Picnic Grounds in Orcutt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Trailapalooza 2025! Enjoy mountain bike and trail running races, activities for kids, nature hikes, and more.

Full details can be found here!

World Ocean's Day Celebration

Saturday, June 7th, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Central Coast Aquarium, Avila Beach

Celebrate World Oceans Day on Saturday with a collaborative clean-up in Avila Beach. Volunteers are invited to meet at the Central Coast Aquarium at 9 a.m. for a town-wide clean-up. Groups will work with ECOSLO volunteers to freshen up portions of the Bob Jones trail, Avila Beach, Fisherman's Beach, and the Olde Port Beach until 11:30 a.m., then head back to the aquarium for more fun, including an art activity.

Full details can be found here!

Paddling with Pride

Saturday, June 7th 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Coleman Park Beach, Morro Bay

Suit up in your brightest pride gear, grab your paddleboard or kayak, and head to Coleman Park in Morro Bay on Saturday for the Paddling with Pride event! From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., join Paddling Paws (a local animal rescue) for a joyful paddle out into the bay!

Full details can be found here!

Safety Fest

Saturday, June 7th 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paso Robles Downtown City Park

Learn about all the community services that keep you safe this weekend at the 4th Annual Safety Fest in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park! From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, first responders, community organizations and exhibitors will have all the information you need to stay safe. Stick around for live music, games, giveaways, food and more!

Full details can be found here!

Nature Track Freedom Trax

Saturday, June 7th, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Avila Beach Park

Head on down to Avila Beach on Saturday for the all-access adventure! From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the nonprofit Nature Track will provide Freedom Trax devices to those using wheelchairs so they can access the beach for a day of fun in the sun!

Full details can be found here!

Cayucos History Night and 150th Town Anniversary

Saturday, June 7th 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cayucos School Auditorium

This year, the town of Cayucos turns 150 and celebrations kick off on Saturday. From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Cayucos School auditorium will host the Cayucos Historical Society for an evening of presentations, discussions, and light refreshments. Registration is encouraged but not required for this sesquicentennial event!

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Pride 2025

Sunday, June 8th 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Maria Fairpark

Five days of celebrations will culminate this Sunday at Santa Maria Pride! From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, the Santa Maria Fairpark will have activities, a resource fair, a vendor market, live entertainment, kids activities, a free drag show, and much more. The community theme is Strength in Diversity!

Full details can be found here!

Summer Celebration

Sunday, June 8th 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate the start of summer at the San Luis Obispo Public Market on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy live music, local vendors, family-friendly activities, food, and much more. The event is free with parking available.

Full details can be found here!

