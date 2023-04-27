Festivals, kites, and a flower show: Here are 6 things to do this weekend

Temperatures are on the rise as we head into this weekend and with lots of sunshine expected there is a lot to do. Here is a look at six things going on across the central coast this weekend.

Friday-Sunday

SLO Film Fest

The SLO Film Fest is continuing this weekend with three more days packed with fantastic films, workshops, and panels. Come learn about screenwriting, sound design, visual effects, and women making big waves in the industry during the panel discussions Saturday and Sunday.

Friday-Sunday

Morro Bay Kite Festival

It is also time to fly high at the Morro Bay Kite Festival from Friday through Sunday. The notoriously windy Morro Rock Beach will feature light-up kites Friday night from 5 to 9 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday the kites will be up, up, and away during this free event for all ages.

Friday-Sunday

Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

It is time to celebrate our region's number one crop. The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival will take place from Friday through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. In addition to the carnival rides, strawberry tastings, and contests there will also be a chalk festival.

Saturday-Sunday

Earth Day Weekend Festival

If you didn't get your fill of earth day activities last weekend there is still a chance Saturday and Sunday at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara. Both days will be filled with live music, food, a green car show, and a kids' corner. Plus the "Environmental Hero" awards will be presented by special guest Jane Fonda.

Saturday

15th Annual Cambria Wildflower Show

This year has already been a great year for wildflowers but on Saturday you can see even more at the 15th Annual Cambria Wildflower Show. From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday the Cambria Veterans Memorial Hall will feature hundreds of bouquets of fresh flowers, examples of rare, invasive, or poisonous plants, and botanists on hand to answer any questions.

Saturday

18th Annual Taste of Pismo

Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. the 18th Annual Taste of Pismowill take over dinosaur caves park for an afternoon filled with some of the best food, wine, and beer on the central coast. Attendee's votes will determine the "Best Of" and "Top Chef" awards.