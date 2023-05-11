Festivals, rodeos and, 5k's, what to do this weekend on the Central Coast

Temperatures are on the rise as we head into Mother’s Day Weekend, here is a look some of the events going on to make the most of this weekend on the Central Coast.

Saturday, May 13th

Miles for Moms 5K Walk/Run

Saturday morning you can kick off Mother's Day activities a little early at the Miles for Moms 5k walk and run at the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. The race will take an out-and-back route from the hospital.

Here is a timeline of the morning's events



Registration Check-in: 7:30 a.m.

Warm-up: 8:30 a.m.

5K Walk/Run lineup: 8:45 a.m.

5K Walk/Run start: 9 a.m.

Children’s Fun Run lineup: 10 a.m.

Children’s Fun Run start: 10:15 a.m.

Prizes: 10:30 a.m.

Full details can be found here!

Warbirds, Wings and Wheels Car Show

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Estrella Warbirds Museum will host its 14th annual fundraiser. The show and swap meet will feature 27 classes of show cars and motorcycles alongside live music, raffles and kids activities.

Full details can be found here!

San Luis Obispo Library Comix Fair

Saturday from 10am to 2pm the San Luis Obispo Public Library Comix Fair will be fun for hero enthusiasts of all ages. Experience virtual reality, take selfies with a stormtrooper and enjoy artwork and comics from local artists. You can even come dressed in your favorite costume to join the hero parade through the library. This event is open to all ages.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Coin and Collectibles Show

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria will host the Sant Maria Coin Club for a show of the coins, currency, casino chips, beanies and sports cards. You can also bring in coins for free appraisals.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Barbecue Festival

Get that appetite ready, from noon to 4 p.m. the Santa Maria Barbeque Festival will take over Pioneer Park (1150 W Foster Road, Santa Maria). 12 competitors will face off for the number one branding iron and best backyard cook titles. This year the event is open to those 21 and over and beer from Figueroa Mountain Brewing will be available.

Full details can be found here!

SLO Sheriff's Rodeo

Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Rodeo will feature top rodeo athletes competing in team roping, steer wrestling , bull riding and more. After the rodeo the fun will continue with a performance by Filmore. The rodeo will be heald at the Paso Robles Event Center outdoor arena at 2198 Riverside Ave.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Rodeo begins at 6:00 p.m.

Concert begins at 9:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10, kids 12 and under and local LEA employees (with ID) are free.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday May 14th

Faerie Festival

Sunday the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden will be something right out of a storybook for the first SLO Botanical Faerie Festival. Admission is free to come play with the faeries dressed in your favorite wings and flower crowns. Children s author Sharon Lovejoy will join characters for meet and greets, storytelling and face painting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

This weekend will be a warm one, especially in the interior valleys. Be sure to stay hydrated and remember to never leave children or pets in cars. Here is a look at your weekend forecast!

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!