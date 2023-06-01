Festivals, rodeos and a jamboree, here are some weekend events on the Central Coast

There is a lot going on this weekend on the Central Coast as we move into June and all the summer fun that arrives on the Central Coast! Here is a look at some of the events going on this weekend.

Multi-day Events

Greek Festival

Madonna Inn Expo Hall, June 3rd and 4th

This weekend the Madonna expo center will bring the Mediterranean to the Central Coast during the Greek Festival! Live music, dancing, pastries and lots of Greek food will be available from 11am to 7pm Saturday and from 11am to 5 pm Sunday. Proceeds will go to the Noor foundation and the SLO Food Bank.

The Classic at Pismo Beach

June 2nd and 3rd

Classic cars are on their way from across the world to Pismo Beach ahead of the 37th annual classic at Pismo beach that will take over the town Friday through Sunday. Alongside the thousands of cars, live music, vendor booths and a beer garden will be open during the event.

Here is a look at the map of the event.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Elks Rodeo

June 1st through 4th

The 80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is kicks off Thursday and lastis through Sunday! Each evening the athletes will compete at the Elks Event Center and on Saturday 125 entries will show off the best of the Santa Maria Valley during the Elks Rodeo Parade. If you can’t make it to the parade we will be broadcasting it live on the CW5 starting at 10AM and a replay on KSBY6 AT 3 PM.

Full details can be found here!

Friday June 2nd

Hunger Awareness Day

Kick off the weekend with a good deed and some great music Friday during Hunger Awareness Day with the SLO Food Bank! Starting bright and early volunteers across San Luis Obispo County will be collecting donations for the SLO Food Bank.

From 9 am to 6 pm volunteers will be at these locations accepting monetary donations.



Vons Atascadero - 7135 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Century 21 Hometown Realty Atascadero - 6755 El Camino Real, Atascadero

Cambria Drug & Gift - 2222 Main St., Cambria

Vons Grover Beach - 1758 W Grand Ave, Grover Beach

Ralphs Los Osos - 1240 Los Osos Valley Rd., Los Osos

Vons Nipomo - 520 W Tefft St., Nipomo

Walmart Paso - 180 Niblick Rd., Paso Robles

California Fresh Pismo - 555 5 Cities Dr., Pismo Beach

California Fresh SLO -771 Foothill Blvd., SLO

Pacific Premier Bank SLO - 1144 Morro St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Albertsons Morro Bay - 730 Quintana Rd, Morro Bay

For those in need there is also one-on-one CalFresh application assistance at libraries across SLO County on Friday.

Atascadero Public Library • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Morro Bay Public Library • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SLO Public Library • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Nipomo Public Library • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Arroyo Grande Public Library • 1 - 5 p.m.

Join the whole crew Friday Night at SLO Brew Rock for the Good Fruit concert and fundraiser from 7-10 pm. Information on the concert can be found here!

If you can't make it to any of the fundraising locations or concert you can donate on their website or you can bid on more than 30 online silent auction items at this link.

Saturday June 3rd

Camp Arroyo Grande Jamboree

Saturday from 11a.m. to 4 p.m. the Camp Arroyo Grande Jamboree will bring live music, historical displays, free lunch and ice cream to their location at 250 Wesley Street. Many local organizations will bring the fun with their activities and displays.

Full details can be found here!

Skate Safari

Vert Jungle Skate Facility Arroyo Grande

The Vert Jungle Skate Facility at 368 W El Campo Rd in Arroyo Grande will host the Skate Safari June 3rd at 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Live music, entertainment and skaters are welcome.

Full details can be found here.



With so much going on the forecast is even more good news. Temps are going to warm up significantly with highs in the interiors reaching the upper 80s.

Have a great weekend Central Coast!