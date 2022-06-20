Fiber optic cable installation underway along South Bay Blvd.

Work is underway to install new fiber optic cables along South Bay Blvd. from the Morro Bay city limits to Santa Ysabel Ave. in Los Osos.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department, no full road closures are expected but there may be partial lane closures.

Most of the work is being done in the bike lane and along the shoulder of the road.

County officials say motorists should expect some delays.

Electronic message boards will display updated information during the project.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by October 2, 2022.



