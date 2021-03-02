Field of Light at Sensorio adds new exhibit, has official reopening date

Organizers with the Field of Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles announced a new exhibit and an official reopening date after closing down due to the pandemic.

The exhibit completely shut down in early December in accor­dance with state and coun­ty man­dates ordered to pre­vent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the exhibit's website, the newly titled 'Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio', will reopen on April 15.

When the exhibit reopens, guests will be able to experience a newly added light installation. The new artwork, also created by Bruce Munro, is called "Light Towers".

Organizers say Light Towers was created to celebrate Paso Robles' wine country, featuring 69 towers composed of more than 17,000 wine bottles. It is illuminated with glowing optic fibers whose colors morph to a custom musical score. The musical soundtrack is composed for a vocal ensemble and utilizes rubbed wine glasses.

The new exhibit is in addition to the 15-acre Field of Light which opened in May of 2019 and covers the rolling hills off Highway 46 with more than 58,800 colorful lighted spheres. The Light Towers exhibit is included with admission and has no additional cost.

The exhibit will be open Thursday through Saturday, from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The entire exhibition of Munro's work has been extended through September 30, 2021.

Find tickets by checking this website. The exhibit is located at 4380 Highway 46 East, across from Hunter Ranch Golf Course.