Fiery crash slows traffic on Hwy 1 outside Lompoc

Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 1 outside Lompoc Thursday afternoon due to a fiery crash.

The California Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 12:09 p.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the Constellation Road offramp near Vandenberg Village.

The vehicle was reported to be off the road and on fire.

Caltrans says only one vehicle was involved, but traffic is moving slowly in the area and advises drivers to avoid the area is possible.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., fire crews were still working to put out the flames. One lane is closed in the area.

No word on the extent of any injuries.