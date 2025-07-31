Fiestas, stage lights, and artist showcases going on this weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, July 31st, through Sunday, August 3rd, plus a few extra!

Old Spanish Days Fiesta

Wednesday, July 30th through Sunday, August 3rd, Santa Barbara

The Old Spanish Days Fiesta is on for its 101st year! The beloved Santa Barbara tradition will take place at venues across Santa Barbara from Wednesday, July 30th through Sunday, August 3rd. Performances in the Sunken Gardens, parades, Las Noches De Ronda and so much more will make for an event you won't want to miss!

Full details can be found here!

57th Annual "Rainbow of Gems Show" of the Orcutt Mineral Society

Friday, August 1st through Sunday, August 3rd, Nipomo High School

Head on down to the Nipomo High School for the 57th annual "Rainbow of Gems Show". This free event features exhibits of various minerals, rocks, and gemstones collected by the Orcutt Mineral Society. There will be a raffle and engaging activities for the kids, including skilled artisans who will demonstrate how raw stones are used for art. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

Park Palooza

Saturday, August 2nd 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dairy Creek Golf Course, San Luis Obispo

Head out to Dairy Creek Golf Course on Saturday for a day packed with fun for everyone! Starting at 1 p.m. lace up your running shoes for a festive 5K color run. Then for the rest of the day until sunset enjoy live music, bounce houses, crafts, vendors and so much more all to support the SLO Noor Foundation and the Surfing for Hope Foundation.

Full details can be found here!

Paso Robles' Downtown Wine District's Downtown Vibe Festival

Saturday, August 2nd 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Paso Robles Inn

Wine enthusiasts head to Paso Robles Saturday for the downtown wine district's "Downtown Vibe Festival" From 11 a.m., to 4:30 p.m. the festival will showcase 24+ downtown wineries in the newly remodeled Paso Robles Inn. Check out samples from local wineries and local food purveyors, and enjoy live music. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Rodeo Days

Friday, August 1st through Sunday, August 3rd Earl Warren Showgrounds

Get ready for three days of Rodeo Fun in Santa Barbara! Friday through Sunday, head to the Earl Warren Showgrounds for PRCA Rodeo Performances, mutton-bustin', a carnival, mercado, live music, and much more!

Full details can be found here!

Cram the Van

Saturday, August 2nd and Saturday, August 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lompoc Walmart and Walmart on Blosser Road in Santa Maria

Donate school supplies as the school year approaches at the Lompoc Walmart this Saturday to ensure every student has the tools they need to be successful. All donated supplies will be distributed to schools and students within the Lompoc Unified District. Community members are invited to donate new school supplies, such as backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, and other classroom essentials. Another drive will be held the following Saturday at the Walmart on Blosser Road in Santa Maria.

Full details can be found here!

Old Town Market

Fridays (July 18th, July 25th, August 1st, August 8th) South H Street, Lompoc

The Lompoc Old Town Market returns this week for a summer of Friday evening fun! This week is Healthy Lompoc Night, so head to the 100 block of South H Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for artisan crafts, food trucks, games, vendors, and more!

Full details can be found here!

SLO Art in the Park

Saturday, August 2nd (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, August 3rd (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Santa Rosa Park, San Luis Obispo

140 artists and craft designers from across California are headed to Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo for Art in the Park this weekend! Enjoy the art, plus there will be food vendors, a bike valet, and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

Art in the Park Shell Beach

Sunday, August 3rd 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinosaur Caves Park, Shell Beach

On Sunday, Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach will host the Shell Beach Art in the Park. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. more than 50 vendors will fill the park plus live music, food vendors, face painting, games, and a gorgeous ocean view.

Full details can be found here!

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival

July 17th through August 10th, Filipponi Ranch, San Luis Obispo

Spend an evening under the Central Coast sky as you enjoy the works of the Bard at the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival! Each weekend from July 17th through August 10th, Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo will host performances of The Merry Wives of Windsor. Friday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday shows begin at 6 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Continued Concert Series

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday from June 20th to September 12th (No concert July 4th), Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Summer in SLO isn't complete without Concerts in the Plaza! This week, the series continues Friday night at 5 p.m., with opening act Jineanne Coderre, followed by main act The Josh Rosenblum Band from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party!

Full details can be found here!

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday, June through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday, June through September, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food and great wine! Entrance is free; simply pay for what you consume.

Full details can be found here!

Saturdays in the Park

Saturdays in June, July, and August, Atascadero Lake Park

Enjoy the sounds of summer at the 2025 Atascadero "Saturdays in the Park" summer concert series. For seven Saturdays through June and July, Atascadero Lake Park will fill with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to all and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chair to enjoy the music.

Concert schedule:



August 2nd - Ghost Monster (feel good rock)

August 9th - The JD Project (rock, blues, and country)

August 30th - End of Summer "Blues Bash" 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Cinder Blues Band and Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

Full details can be found here!

Music By The Sea, Summer Concert Series

Summer Saturdays, June 28th, July 26th, and August 23rd, South T-Pier, Morro Bay

Under the direction of conductors Brenda Hascall and Keith Waibel, the Morro Bay White Caps Community Band will perform a series of concerts this summer on the South T-Pier. The band is comprised of over 40 musicians who play together for fun and for the love of providing music in their community.

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays from April 26th until October 25th, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, Unfinished with The Beatles will take the stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Talley Vineyards Lounge and Listen

Sundays from May through August, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Talley Vineyards Adobe, Arroyo Grande

Grab your friends, pack a picnic, and head to the Talley Vineyards Adobe in Arroyo Grande for an afternoon of live music, wine and good vibes. Most Sundays from May through August, local musicians will perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Grover Beach Summer Concert Series

Sundays from July 13th through August 17th 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,16th Street Park,, Grover Beach

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Sunday from July 13th through August 17th, the 16th Street Park will host local bands, dancing, vendors, and more! This week, Steppin' Out will take the stage!

Full details can be found here!

More Events!

