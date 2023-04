People in Paso Robles had a chance to attend the Fifth Annual Art in the Park Event this weekend. Arts and crafts were on display in 130 booths set up downtown.

"I love that there is all kinds of different artists and different medias coming from all over. Very unique, interesting stuff. Different types of art and crafts and whatever your desire is for either you can find it," said Amanda Valina & Joey Ferre, Los Osos and Atascadero residents.

Exhibitors came from four different western states.