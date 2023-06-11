Fifth Annual Santa Maria Pride Event takes place at the Santa Maria Fair Park

The Fifth Annual Santa Maria Pride Event took place at the Santa Maria Fair Park.

The event featured a beer garden, resource fair, makers market and live entertainment.

The House of Pride and Equality, which is a non profit organization based out of Santa Maria, hosted this year.

Entry for today was free to all who wished to participate.

"We're excited. We this is like so refreshing just having, you know, a day of celebration in Santa Maria. We've been missing it. It is. If you if you can be out here, you can hear the music. You can hear everyone having a good time. We have a lot of support from the community," said Suzette Lopez, President of House of Pride & Equity.

"I just I love the camaraderie. The togetherness. And you really show up and show out for your fellow brethren and people that are just like you. And we don't have that enough, so it's nice," said attendee Juicy.

The theme this year was "Celebration of Love".