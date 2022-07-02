Fight broke out among teenagers in downtown Paso Robles

Paso Robles Police Department responded to reports of a fight involving more than 20 teenagers at around 8:30 PM on Friday July 1, 2022.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old male with facial injuries. The teenager said he was punched twice in the face.

Authorities said the victim suffered a broken jaw and was transported to a local hospital.

Most of the teenagers dispersed when police officers arrived, but authorities were able to identify the 14-year-old male who allegedly punched the 12-year-old teen.

Police arrested the aggressor for felony battery. The 14-year-old was booked at the Juvenile Services Center in San Luis Obispo.

Paso Robles Police said the massive fight stemmed from previous altercations between the two teens.

Because they are minors, the names of those involved will not be released.