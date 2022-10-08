Fillmore Elementary School goes on lockdown

Fillmore Elementary School in Lompoc went into campus-wide lockdown Friday.

Lompoc Unified School District tells KSBY that at 9:00 a.m., district officials received information from the Lompoc Police Department that led the school to lockdown.

School officials communicated with police throughout the lockdown and coordinated the release of students in the afternoon. District officials did not specify what time the lockdown ended.

KSBY has reached out to the Lompoc Police Department for more information on the lockdown but we have not heard back.