Film lovers around the world came together for the "Manhattan Short Film Festival"

Film lovers and enthusiasts around the world came together for the 26th annual "Manhattan Short Film Festival" in Santa Maria.

The final ten films will be screened at the same time across the world during a one-week period which kicked off on Sunday.

Viewings of these top ten short films will take place at the City of Santa Maria public library. The finalists come from seven countries including the United States.

"We get as much art and culture as we can and seeing this brings in perspectives from all over the entire world, people being able to watch these films. These are the films that when they announce the short films at the Oscars, these are the films. We get a chance in Santa Maria to not only watch them but to vote. Our vote counts to choose the winner of the Manhattan Short Film Festival. To be able to do that in our community is just such an amazing opportunity,” said Jennifer Harmer, Santa Maria Public Library librarian.

The next viewings take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

While these films are not rated, they are recommended for those 14 years and older.