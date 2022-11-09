Final Atlas V launch from Vandenberg SFB set for Thursday

The final west coast launch of an Atlas V rocket is set for this week.

The launch is currently set to liftoff at 1:25 a.m. Thursday from SLC-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

ULA in partnership with NASA will launch a Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) weather satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

ULA says the system “improves the accuracy and timeliness of numerical weather prediction models to enhance weather forecasting.”

Following the launch, United Launch Alliance will be transitioning the launch pad for its new Vulcan Centaur rocket.

It’s considered a more affordable, accessible and commercialized “next-generation” rocket.

Atlas V rockets will still be launched from Cape Canaveral over the next few years.