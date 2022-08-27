Final Concerts in the Plaza 2022

The last night of the 2022 Concerts in The plaza took place Friday, August 26 in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Every Friday, since June 24 there has been free live music at Mission Plaza.

Each week featured a main artist along with an opener.

For the last night, singer-songwriter, Steve Key opened the event at 4:30 p.m.

The band "Truth About Seafood" did not perform because they had a medical emergency.

Hawaiian act "Imua" was the headlining performance.

Food and drinks were available.

Greg Holt, a San Luis Obispo resident said he has not missed a single concert in the last six years.

"It really brings all together the best of what we've got here," Holt said. "We are outside in our beautiful plaza, we've got the sunshine, we've got the live music and the arts. And all these local people around here."