Final day of Santa Maria Strawberry Festival

Sunday was the last day to go enjoy the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Those who attended were able to experience the traditional favorites including carnival rides, strawberry tasting, and the children’s coloring contest.

Event organizers say the festival is a reflection of the community. The festival showcases all businesses, big and small, to share their goods and services with an audience of tens of thousands of shoppers

A new addition to this year’s Strawberry Festival was the "Chalk Festival." An area in front of the convention center was transformed into a gallery of strawberry-themed masterpieces by local artists.

"It's definitely very fun and you will have a blast and overall, just a great time,” Mahdyson Leodascrk, an Oceano resident, told KSBY.