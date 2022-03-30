Final day to apply for Emergency Rental Assistance in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County tenants have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 to submit applications to Santa Barbara County's Emergency Rental & Utility Assistance Program.

Santa Barbara County Community Services Department issued the reminder Wednesday.

Applications submitted before the window closes may be covered under statewide eviction moratorium provisions. Applicants can seek coverage for rent and utility debts that date back to March 2020.

To be eligible, households that apply must have an income that is 80% or less of the area median income, be Santa Barbara County tenants who have lost income due to or during the COVID-19 pandemic and be at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

Applications are submitted through United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Applications, as well as eligibility and income requirements, are available online.