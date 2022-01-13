Final days to apply to San Luis Obispo advisory bodies

The City of San Luis Obispo is in the final push to fill vacant positions in the city's advisory bodies.
Advisory bodies are groups of volunteers who advise staff and the City Council on community issues.
Each year, the city works to recruit and fill scheduled and unscheduled vacancies. Terms for the position begin on April 1 this year.
Spots on the following groups are available to be filled:
- Active Transportation Committee
- Administrative Review Board
- Architectural Review Commission
- Construction Board of Appeals
- Cultural Heritage Committee
- Human Relations Commission
- Jack House Committee
- Parks and Recreation Commission
- Personnel Board
- Planning Commission
- Promotional Coordinating Committee
- Revenue Enhancement Oversight Commission
- Tree Committee
- Zone 9 Advisory Committee
Online applications are available at the city jobs page.
Applications must be completed by Sunday, Jan. 16.
Questions can be directed to the City Clerk's office at 805-781-7100.