Final days to apply to San Luis Obispo advisory bodies

The City of San Luis Obispo is in the final push to fill vacant positions in the city's advisory bodies.

Advisory bodies are groups of volunteers who advise staff and the City Council on community issues.

Each year, the city works to recruit and fill scheduled and unscheduled vacancies. Terms for the position begin on April 1 this year.

Spots on the following groups are available to be filled:

Active Transportation Committee

Administrative Review Board

Architectural Review Commission

Construction Board of Appeals

Cultural Heritage Committee

Human Relations Commission

Jack House Committee

Parks and Recreation Commission

Personnel Board

Planning Commission

Promotional Coordinating Committee

Revenue Enhancement Oversight Commission

Tree Committee

Zone 9 Advisory Committee

Online applications are available at the city jobs page.

Applications must be completed by Sunday, Jan. 16.

Questions can be directed to the City Clerk's office at 805-781-7100.