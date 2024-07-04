Final days to catch Circus Vargas in San Luis Obispo

Circus Vargas will be leaving San Luis Obispo next week.

The final shows include a 2 p.m. performance on the Fourth of July.

Performers from 15 different countries have been performing almost daily at Madonna Meadows since June 21.

The two-hour show titled "Jubilé! An Epic World Celebration!" includes flying trapeze, jugglers, contortionists, the globe of death, wheel of death, comedy and much more.

There are two performances Friday, three Saturday and Sunday and the final performance is Monday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m.

