Final days to catch Circus Vargas in San Luis Obispo

Posted at 11:30 AM, Jul 04, 2024

Circus Vargas will be leaving San Luis Obispo next week.

The final shows include a 2 p.m. performance on the Fourth of July.

Performers from 15 different countries have been performing almost daily at Madonna Meadows since June 21.

The two-hour show titled "Jubilé! An Epic World Celebration!" includes flying trapeze, jugglers, contortionists, the globe of death, wheel of death, comedy and much more.

For tickets, show times and other information, click here.

There are two performances Friday, three Saturday and Sunday and the final performance is Monday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m.

