Final pop-up clinics of 2022 offer free flu shots & COVID-19 boosters

The Public Health Department is hosting four more pop-up vaccine clinics across San Luis Obispo County to help protect residents from influenza and COVID-19.

These events were originally scheduled to end in mid-November but have been extended to accommodate strong interest from residents.

These will be the last pop-up clinics for 2022.

Pop-up clinics offer extended hours, and no appointments are needed.

There are no requirements related to residency, income, insurance, or immigration status.

The Public Health Department says that medical professionals are always on-hand to answer questions.

This year’s flu shot and the new, updated COVID-19 booster both appear to be a good match for the strains circulating right now according to Health Department officials.

High-dose flu vaccine will not be available at these events; adults ages 65 and up who wish to receive high-dose flu vaccine may schedule an appointment at a Public Health clinic by calling 805-781-5500.

Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines are also available from pharmacies across the county.

The remaining 2022 pop-up vaccine clinics include:

11/30| Grover Beach Public Health Clinic

Wednesday, November 30, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. 286 S. 16th Street, Building A in Grover Beach Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+, plus primary series for ages 5+



12/1 | Morro Bay Public Health Clinic

​Thursday, December 1, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. 760 Morro Bay Blvd in Morro Bay Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+, plus primary series for ages 5+



12/2 | San Luis Obispo – UCCE Auditorium (behind the Public Health Department)

Friday, December 2, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. 2156 Sierra Way, Suite C, in San Luis Obispo Updated COVID-19 boosters and flu shots for ages 5+, plus primary series for ages 5+

