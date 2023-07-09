Final weekend of Circus Vargas in San Luis Obispo

This is the last weekend of Circus Vargas in San Luis Obispo as the tour moves over to Corte Madera for the month of August.

The two-hour show is for all ages with tickets starting at 19 dollars.

A manager at the show says that the turnout has been great and that guests are loving the live performances.

The show saw famous acts from the Circus Vargas crew, such as the wheel and the globe of death.

A San Luis Obispo resident named Noel gave his thoughts on his experience at the event.

“I paid attention the whole time. It was amazing, man. It was entertaining the whole time. The kids were paying attention to it. So, it was great, you guys should come. You don't want to miss the circus.”

Although this is the final weekend of Circus Vargas, the show is still in town for one more day.

