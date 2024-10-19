UPDATE: Gilardi Fire along Hwy 1 grows to 50 acres, is 5% contained

(1:33 p.m.) — Cal Fire SLO reports that the Gilardi Fire has grown to 50 acres and is at 5% containment.

Officials say the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's office evacuated individuals at the nearby shooting range.

(1:19 p.m.) — A wildland fire on Gilardi Road alongside Highway 1 has burned 30 acres of vegetation and has the potential to grow to 150 acres, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The agency is calling it the Gilardi Fire, which reportedly started on Saturday at 12:24 p.m.

Cal Fire SLO shared in a post on X just after 1 p.m. that additional firefighting units were requested.

Update: Fire currently 30 acres with potential for 150. The incident commander and air attack are requesting additional units. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 19, 2024

Although the fire's spread is being driven by wind, officials say there is currently no threat to nearby structures and no impact on traffic.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.