A fire at a homeless encampment caused a traffic slowdown along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

The fire was first reported at about 4:10 p.m. along the southbound lanes of the highway under the Turnpike Road overpass.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say it took firefighters about ten minutes to knock down the fire.

No injuries were reported and there was reportedly no impact to the nearby railroad tracks.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.