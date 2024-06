A fire at Prefumo Canyon burned 1.5 acres Thursday night just before midnight.

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire just west of 4510 Prefumo Canyon Road. Cal Fire SLO says 1.5 acres had burned.

It had the potential of reaching up to 10 acres, but the fire was successfully contained.

Resources will continue to be at the scene to strengthen control lines and extinguish hot spots for the next several hours.