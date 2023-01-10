Fire at resort in Solvang overnight

Early Tuesday morning amidst a rainstorm, a maintenance outbuilding on the grounds of the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang caught fire.

The reason for the blaze is unknown, but Santa Barbara County PIO Scott Safechuck says it looks like the fire had been burning throughout the night before they were called.

Firefighters first responded to reports of a fire around 5:30 a.m., and by 7 a.m. They had put much of the flames out. Since there was a threat to nearby structures, the putout process was that of defensive fire. All that remains of the building is the foundation and a few pieces of timber. The flames damaged several cars parked nearby.

Crews are still on site to put out the rest of the blaze.

