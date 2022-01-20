Fire at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort & Spa, road closure on Avila Beach Drive

UPDATE 1:50 a.m.

The Environmental Health Team is also being sent out to the scene.

- - -

Reports of a fire at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort & Spa in Avila Beach went out at 12:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

The caller initially believed the fire was in a trash can, but the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and CAL FIRE discovered flames in a pool deck shed. Firefighters contained the fire by 12:32 a.m., but concerns over pool chemical leaks brought out the HAZMAT team.

CHP has temporarily closed access to the area since emergency services vehicles are blocking the road in front of the resort.

The intersections between Avila Beach Drive, San Luis Bay Drive, and Ontario Road are diverted.

This is an ongoing event, and more details will be available later in the morning.