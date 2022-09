A fire broke out behind the Marriott in San Luis Obispo and shot flames up that could be seen from Hwy 101 Friday morning.

The fire was called in at 6:31 a.m. at 1251 Calle Joaquin.

Tall flames shot up and smoke was visible as the fire burned. It was knocked down within 10 minutes.

SLO City Fire and San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the fire. CAL FIRE SLO was initially called but was cleared.

KSBY has reached out to both agencies for more information but has not yet heard back.