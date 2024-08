UPDATE (5:03 p.m.) — Cal Fire SLO now says the fire has increased to about 9 acres.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

ORIGINAL — A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at Highway 46 and Union Rd. in Paso Robles.

Cal Fire SLO reported that the fire is about 2-3 acres large and is burning at a moderate speed.

Both Cal Fire SLO and Paso Robles Emergency Services are at the scene.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.