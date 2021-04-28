Fire breaks out along Hwy 1 outside Santa Maria

Firefighters were responding to reports of a vegetation fire that broke out along Highway 1 outside Santa Maria late Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 11:45 a.m. for the fire said to be burning along the northbound lanes of the highway near Graciosa Road.

Northbound traffic was reportedly impacted by the flames, which were heading downhill as of 11:48 a.m.

Two lanes of the highway were closed in the area as of 12:21 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

