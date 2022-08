A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Grover Beach late Saturday night.

It was reported just before 11:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 1400 block of Longbranch Ave.

According to the Five Cities Fire Authority, crews arrived to find flames coming from an upstairs window. They called a second alarm and firefighters from CAL FIRE SLO also responded.

No injuries were reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire.