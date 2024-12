An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a structure fire in Los Olivos.

Firefighters responded to the guest house on the 2400 block of Lucca Avenue at around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say one person was inside the house when the fire broke out but was able to get out safely.

The flames were reportedly knocked down within about 20 minutes.

Fire officials say the house is not livable.