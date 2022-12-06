Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire breaks out at home in San Luis Obispo

slo fire.jpg
KSBY
slo fire.jpg
Posted at 8:17 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 23:32:06-05

CAL FIRE SLO and San Luis Obispo City Fire officials responded to reports of a structure fire Monday.

The fire broke out on the 1600 block of Garnette Street at 7:31 p.m.

Fire officials say they extinguished a small fire in the subfloor of a single-family home.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png