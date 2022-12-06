Fire breaks out at home in San Luis Obispo

CAL FIRE SLO and San Luis Obispo City Fire officials responded to reports of a structure fire Monday.

This evening crews quickly extinguished a small fire in the subfloor of a single family residence. Fire was first reported as a smoke investigation before being upgraded to a full 1st alarm response due to smoke. Cause is under investigation. #SLOCity pic.twitter.com/ApK8hlzm8t — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) December 6, 2022

The fire broke out on the 1600 block of Garnette Street at 7:31 p.m.

Fire officials say they extinguished a small fire in the subfloor of a single-family home.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.