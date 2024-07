Firefighters responded to a house fire in Los Osos Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Manzanita Drive.

CAL FIRE SLO says crews arrived to find about 20% of the structure on fire.

Fire officials say everyone who was in the house made it out safely.

Crews were able to knock down the fire within about a half-hour but were expected to remain on the scene for several hours.