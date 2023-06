A fire broke out Friday at a residence in the 1200 block of Southwood Dr. in San Luis Obispo.

It was reported at about 11:50 a.m. near Laurel Lane.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from one unit of the condominium complex.

No one was inside when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported. Nearby homes were evacuated.

Fire officials say the first floor of the unit is a total loss and the second floor sustained heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.