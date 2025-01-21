Fire breaks out at Solvang restaurant

Firefighters worked to put out a fire that broke out at a Solvang restaurant Monday night.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports the call came in at 8:24 p.m. for the fire at Solvang Brewing Company on the 1500 block of Mission Drive.

Fire officials say they searched the building but did not find anyone inside.

According to hours listed on the restaurant’s website, the business is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Flames were knocked down after about 50 minutes and were reportedly contained to a portion of the attic and outside of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Calls to the restaurant did not go through Tuesday morning.