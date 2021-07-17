Fire breaks out in Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles

Crews were called to the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Friday night for reports of a fire that fire officials say was human caused.

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services says crews on scene around 10 a.m. found a 50x50-foot fire burning near Kohls on the south side of the Niblick Bridge.

“The fire was burning in heavy vegetation between the main river channel and a recently grazed firebreak,” officials said in a press release.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped at a quarter acre.

This past week, the Paso Robles Community Action cleaned up more than 17,000 pounds of trash from the riverbed in an ongoing effort to reduce the fire risk in the area.

Goats have also been brought in to graze to help with fire prevention efforts.

Firefighters have responded to dozens of fires already this year within the riverbed.

