Fire breaks out off Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo

UPDATE (8 a.m.) - San Luis Obispo police say everyone evacuated due to the fire can now return home.

Fire crews remain working on the hillside where the fire broke out.

SLO City Fire reports the fire burned about 50 acres. Forward progress has been stopped.

Classes will take place as scheduled at San Luis Obispo High School.

Johnson Avenue is open.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters are on scene of a vegetation fire burning in San Luis Obispo.

It was reported at around 4:41 a.m. Tuesday off Johnson Avenue in the area of Sydney and Flora streets.

Evacuation warnings went out to people in the immediate area and power is also out for some people.

By 7 a.m., it appeared firefighters were getting a handle on the flames.

No word on the cause of the fire or whether any structures have been damaged.

The fire is not far from San Luis Obispo High School. School officials tell KSBY classes will be taking place Tuesday.