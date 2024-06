Multiple vehicles and structures were destroyed in a fire at an auto wrecking yard in Paso Robles early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m. at 5755 Monterey Road.

CAL FIRE SLO was assisted on the two-alarm fire by fire crews from Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Miguel, and Camp Roberts.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.