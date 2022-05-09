Fire burns 20 acres near Santa Margarita

A fire that broke out off Highway 58 Sunday in the Santa Margarita area burned 20 acres, according to the Los Padres National Forest.

Spokesperson Andrew Madsen says crews are on scene Monday mopping up hot spots within the Navajo Fire perimeter and will remain on scene until they’re sure the fire has been fully contained and under control.

Crews were called to reports of the fire around 1:45 p.m. near the Navajo Motorcycles Staging Area.

Madsen did not comment on a possible cause but did say it’s likely in the coming weeks fire restrictions in the Los Padres National Forest will likely be elevated, which means limited use of open fires in campgrounds.

Madsen also did not disclose whether any structures were damaged.