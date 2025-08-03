Fire burns structure, vegetation in Atascadero

A structure was destroyed and approximately two acres of vegetation burned in a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Atascadero, according to San Luis Obispo County Fire.

Firefighters were reportedly called to reports of a barn fire on the 8600 block of San Carlos Road at around 4:45 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County Fire reports the flames spread to nearby vegetation.

Forward progress was stopped within about an hour. Fire crews expected to remain on scene until around 9 p.m.

County Fire and CAL FIRE crews were assisted the Atascadero firefighters.

No word on the cause.

