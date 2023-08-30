Fire burns trailer, vegetation on property near Arroyo Grande

UPDATE (3:18 p.m.) - CAL FIRE clarified that the fire involved a truck and a tow-behind trailer.

The fire was 75% contained as of 2:45 p.m.

___

(2:24 p.m.) - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in rural Arroyo Grande, northeast of the city.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. on Fox Canyon Ln., off Corbett Canyon Rd.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire burned two trailers and spread to nearby vegetation, burning about 1/4 acre.

The fire has been knocked down and the cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.