Fire burns trailer, vegetation on property near Arroyo Grande

A truck fire spread to a trailer and some vegetation a property in rural Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Aug 30, 2023
UPDATE (3:18 p.m.) - CAL FIRE clarified that the fire involved a truck and a tow-behind trailer.

The fire was 75% contained as of 2:45 p.m.
(2:24 p.m.) - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in rural Arroyo Grande, northeast of the city.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. on Fox Canyon Ln., off Corbett Canyon Rd.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire burned two trailers and spread to nearby vegetation, burning about 1/4 acre.

The fire has been knocked down and the cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

