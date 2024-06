A vegetation fire in the Casmalia area burned an estimated five to six acres Sunday.

The call came in shortly before 11 a.m. for the fire along the 3300 block of NTU Road off Black Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was burning in grass and oak trees.

Forward progress was stopped at 12:44 p.m., according to fire officials.

County, federal and state units were working together to battle the flames.

The cause is under investigation.