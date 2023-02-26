Fire causes extensive damage of Montecito fire station

More than 40 firefighters worked to put out a fire at a fire station in Montecito Saturday evening.

According to a press release from the Montecito Fire Department, firefighters noticed the smell of smoke in the building around 7:20 p.m. and saw light smoke filling the first and second floors of Montecito Fire Station 92. Fire spread into the walls of the first and second floors, as well as the attic. Within an hour, the fire was under control.

Montecito Fire Protection District is finding temporary housing for personnel on the Fire Station 92 property. The department will not cut any service to the community as a result of the fire.

Cold Springs Road at Sycamore Canyon Road was closed during the emergency response and has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.